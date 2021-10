The euro fell a bit on Tuesday to break down below the 1.16 level underneath. The market then turned around to break above the 1.16 level and build a bit of a hammer. At this point, the market looks as if it is going to try to recover, but even if it does, I think that there is plenty of resistance that can be found at the 1.17 level above, which is an area that had seen a lot of selling pressure.

