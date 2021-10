GREEN BAY — Mr. All Gas, No Brakes was not pleased. The Green Bay Packers’ opening offensive possession had reached the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 34-yard line last Sunday, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers had just been taken down for a 6-yard sack, leaving them with a fourth-and-9 at the 40. And Matt LaFleur — the coach and a pedal-to-the-metal, aggressive-minded offensive play-caller — wanted to go for it, regardless of what the analytics or football logic may have said to the contrary.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO