Two goals by Will Cottrill and a third by Donovyn Thomas led Seymour’s boys soccer team to a 3-0 win over Silver Creek on Saturday. Cottrill scored his goals during a 6-minute stretch early in the first half. The first came on a header following a cross by Oliver Kardos. Cottrill’s second score was an expert finish to the lower right corner after he ran down a through ball by Luke Reasoner.