Galaxy, LAFC play to 1-1 draw in 'El Trafico'
The Los Angeles Galaxy and visiting Los Angeles FC struggled to find some separation in their intense rivalry, playing to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Carson, Calif. With both teams desperate to move up in the Western Conference standings, each had to settle for a single point after a pair of first-half goals. Both teams entered on three-game losing streaks with the Galaxy seeing their winless streak extended to nine games.www.neworleanssun.com
