MLB

Ranger Suarez Had a Historic 2021 Season for the Philadelphia Phillies

By Justin Krebs
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanger Suarez burst onto the scene in 2021 with one of the best seasons by a Swingman ever recorded. A swingman is a pitcher who starts and comes into games as a relief pitcher. His ERA (1.36) was the lowest with more than 10 Games Started & 20 Games as a Relief Pitcher in MLB history, along with a bevy of other history he made due to his pristine ERA. Suarez is a Manager’s best friend by being available to start or relieve depending on what the team needs and doing it at such a high level. Suarez’s stock went up big time in 2021.

