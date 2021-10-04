Juan Soto is the Most Disciplined Young Player Baseball Has Ever Seen

Here, in its entirety, is the list of every player to achieve a 20% walk rate in a season before age 26:. This should be incredible. Here is a tiny collection of men whose talent was not just notable, but paradigm-shifting, recasting the boundaries of what is possible on a baseball field. A name on this list once suggests the player will have a career as a no-doubt, first-ballot Hall of Famer. A name on this list twice suggests the player is arguably the greatest hitter of all time. And here we are, lucky enough to see this group add a new member for the first time in half a century, to see it add him twice, still with years to go until he turns 26. (Perhaps you want to call it one and a half times, rather than two, owing to the small pandemic sample of 2020. Fair enough! But the fact that this hair exists to be split in the first place is remarkable in and of itself.) This is something that baseball has not seen in a long, long time. So: Yes, this should be Incredible.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO