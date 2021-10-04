CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juan Soto is the Most Disciplined Young Player Baseball Has Ever Seen

By Justin Krebs
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenerational talents don’t come often. Juan Soto is certainly one of the best players in baseball, with his incredible plate discipline coming to the light as he recorded the most BB by a player under 23 years old. Soto continues to show that he is a tremendous talent, even though he will not make the 2021 MLB playoffs, one of many MLB stars that will fail to do so. The 2019 World Series Champion is a feared hitter that has the best batting eye in the MLB and a top-tier skill set, especially for such a young player.

