Congress & Courts

Transcript: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on “Face the Nation”

By CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a transcript of an interview with New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that aired Sunday, October 3, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. MARGARET BRENNAN: Good morning and welcome to FACE THE NATION. These are interesting times here in Washington. We’re used to the political battles being back and forth between Republicans and Democrats, but today we find ourselves in an increasingly polarized debate between Democrats: the factions within the party, the progressives or liberals, and the moderates. We asked some of the key moderates on both sides of Congress to join us this morning, and they didn’t take us up on our invitation. But we do begin today with a key progressive, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Congresswoman, it is great to have you here in studio.

