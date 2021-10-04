Ivy League football weekend roundup: Week 3
After Penn football’s 31-7 defeat against Dartmouth on Friday night, we look at how the remaining teams in the Ivy League fared over the weekend. After falling into an early 33-0 hole against the Bryant Bulldogs (3-2), the Brown Bears (0-3, 0-1 Ivy) attempted a fourth-quarter comeback this past Saturday. Bears quarterback EJ Perry had an 84-yard drive to kickstart a 29-point comeback that threatened the Bulldogs' large lead. The Bulldogs hung on, however, and Brown will enter its home matchup against Colgate (2-3) fresh off of this loss.www.thedp.com
Comments / 0