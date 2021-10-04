CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Ivy League football weekend roundup: Week 3

By Lucy Lasater
thedp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Penn football’s 31-7 defeat against Dartmouth on Friday night, we look at how the remaining teams in the Ivy League fared over the weekend. After falling into an early 33-0 hole against the Bryant Bulldogs (3-2), the Brown Bears (0-3, 0-1 Ivy) attempted a fourth-quarter comeback this past Saturday. Bears quarterback EJ Perry had an 84-yard drive to kickstart a 29-point comeback that threatened the Bulldogs' large lead. The Bulldogs hung on, however, and Brown will enter its home matchup against Colgate (2-3) fresh off of this loss.

www.thedp.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
Cornell Daily Sun

Football Aims to Rebound in Ivy Opener at Yale

In its second week of the season, Cornell football is already gearing up for conference play. After sustaining a 31-21 loss to VMI on homecoming, the Red is now seeking to enter the win column at Yale on Saturday. During its contest last week, Cornell kept pace with the fast-moving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Football#Ivy League#Yale#The Ivy#American Football#Penn#Dartmouth#Colgate#Harvard#Crimson#Cornell#Bucknell Bison#The Big Red#The Columbia Lions#Columbia#Hawks#Quaker
ABC6.com

Brown Drops Ivy League Opener to Harvard

Aaron Shampklin and Sone Ntoh rushed for two touchdowns apiece en route to a 49-17 win over Brown in their Ivy League opener. A crowd of 20,748 was on hand to watch Crimson coach Tim Murphy earn his 180th Ivy League win, surpassing Yale’s Carmen Cozza (1965-96) for most coaching wins in the Ivy. Shampklin carried 13 times for 121 yards and the Crimson had outgained Brown 104-7 by halftime and finished with 243 yards rushing to 14. Brown’s EJ Perry completed 34 of 45 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns, including a two-yarder to Wes Rockett as the game ended.
HARVARD, MA
York Dispatch Online

York-Adams League football coaches select Week 6 Players of the Week

Each week the York-Adams League football coaches select their Players of the Week. The coaches choose one skill player and one lineman from each division. Skill: Red Lion wide receiver Jeff Nyamekye set a school record on Friday with a huge game. The senior had 290 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 14 catches in a 34-7 win vs. Northeastern.
YORK, PA
brownbears.com

Field Hockey Falls in Ivy League Opener at Yale Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Yale (3-3, 1-0 Ivy) scored a pair of goals off penalty corners to take a 2-1 final over Brown (3-4, 0-1 Ivy) in the 2021 Ivy League opener Saturday afternoon at Johnson Field. Danielle van Rootselaar scored the lone goal for the Bears, her fifth of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Hosts Cornell to Open Ivy League Play

Dartmouth (4-4, 0-0) vs. Cornell (2-3, 0-0) Date: Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 – 12 p.m. The Dartmouth field hockey team hosts the Cornell Big Red in their Ivy League opener. The Big Green fell to Northeastern, 2-1, on Friday evening. The Big Red fell to Syracuse, 1-0, on Wednesday afternoon.
HANOVER, NH
GoColumbialions.com

Columbia Falls to Ivy League Rival Cornell

NEW YORK – The Columbia women's soccer dropped its first Ivy League contest of the season, falling to Cornell 1-0 on the road. The contest went scoreless for 82 minutes before the Big Red broke through to net the game-winner in the 83rd minute. Off a pass from teammate Kendall...
COLUMBIA, NJ
GoColumbialions.com

Lions Take Ivy League Opener Over Cornell

NEW YORK — The Ivy League opener for Columbia Volleyball (4-6, 1-0 IVY) went exactly as planned, and thanks to 20 kills from Emily Teehan and 15 from Logan Harlock, the Lions took a four-set victory over Cornell (4-5, 0-1 IVY) at Schiller Court at Levien Gym on Sat., Sept. 25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Record

FOOTBALL | Week 6 Roundup: Norwayne survives test from Northwestern

Northwestern hung with WCAL co-leader Norwayne for a while, but the Bobcats' high-octane offense eventually wore the Huskies down. Combining a strong ground game with an aerial attack, Norwayne piled up 535 yards — 304 on the ground and 250 coming through the air. Setting the pace for the Bobcats...
COLLEGE SPORTS
brownbears.com

Women's soccer faces Dartmouth in Ivy League opener

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will begin Ivy League play this Sunday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. at home against Dartmouth. The Bears are coming off a 3-1 victory over Northeastern in which Miya Grant-Clavijo scored two goals. Dartmouth is entering conference play on a bit of a skid, having dropped its last two games to Fairfield and Kansas.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Volleyball Opens Ivy League Play With Loss to Columbia

Women’s volleyball went to New York City Saturday to compete against Columbia in their first Ivy League game of the season. Cornell (4-5, 0-1) won the third set but could not make a complete comeback, falling to the Lions, 3-1. Columbia (4-6, 1-0 Ivy League) won the first two sets...
SPORTS
ABC6.com

Brown’s Graham Walker Named Ivy League Rookie of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. – Following his breakout performance in Friday’s game at Harvard, Brown sophomore wide receiver Graham Walker has been named the Ivy League’s Rookie of the Week, the league announced on Monday. It is the first Ivy League weekly award for a Brown football player this season. Walker led...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yale Daily News

Bulldogs Fall 4–0 to Princeton in Ivy League Opener

On Saturday, the Yale women’s soccer team lost 4-0 to Princeton in its first Ivy League game of the 2021 season. The Bulldogs (1-8-0, 0-1-0 Ivy) traveled to New Jersey for their first conference game since 2019 to meet the Tigers (7-1-1, 1-0-0 Ivy) on Sherrerd Field at the Class of 1952 Stadium. Yale was able to keep the game scoreless for the first 59 minutes and took five shots on goal throughout the game, despite Princeton having a 19–9 advantage in shots.
PRINCETON, NJ
IrishBreakdown

College Football Roundup: Drama Filled Week Four Shakes Up Playoff

The Week 4 matchups may have lacked the sizzle of past weeks on paper but provided plenty of drama on the field. With Wisconsin having just taken a slim 13-10 lead early in the 4th quarter with a field goal, Notre Dame RB Chris Tyree returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. On the next drive, Irish DT Jayson Ademilola forced a fumble, which the Notre Dame offense turned into a touchdown and a 24-13 lead. Then, the Irish defense intercepted Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz on three straight drives, with the last two interceptions resulting in pick-sixes by LBs Jack Kiser and Drew White. Notre Dame would score 31 unanswered points to close out the game and win 41-13, giving head coach Brian Kelly his school-record 106th victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy