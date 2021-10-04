Women's soccer bounces back against Cornell after loss to nationally ranked Harvard

Sometimes all it takes is a familiar foe to get back on track. Coming off of a tough loss in Cambridge, Mass. last week to nationally ranked Harvard (7-0-1, 1-0-0 Ivy), Penn women’s soccer took on Cornell University (2-6-2, 1-1-0) at Rhodes Field on Saturday. The Quakers have enjoyed their recent history against the Big Red, notching a record of 7-1-2 over their last 10 bouts with their rivals from upstate New York. They sought to continue the trend and get back in the winning column this weekend.