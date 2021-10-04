Giants’ Crawford credits big year to ample rest and recovery

Brandon Crawford made a diving lunge to his left to stop a sharp grounder by Dominic Smith of the Mets, then flipped the ball to Kris Bryant at second base as the shortstop's momentum kept him rolling in the dirt for the force out, preserving a 1-1 game in the ninth inning of an eventual extra-innings loss. On Ketel Marte's bouncing grounder leading off the game Thursday against Arizona, Crawford scurried some 15 feet to his left then made a spinning throw to first while on the run for the out. Such spectacular plays have been Crawford's signature all season long at age 34 to help the Giants win the NL West, the same defense that has defined him while winning three Gold Glove awards.