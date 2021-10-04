CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Tennis Sends Four to ITA All-American Championships

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM – Four members of Duke's men's tennis team are competing in the 2021 ITA Men's All-American Championships, which begin Monday in Tulsa, Okla. Duke's qualifying rounds for singles and doubles action will be played at the Case Tennis Center in LaFortune Park and will run Monday through Tuesday. The tournament will then have the singles and doubles main draws beginning on Wednesday and continuing through until the finals on Sunday.

