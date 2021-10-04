CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPEC+ sticks to plan for gradual output hike, oil price roars higher

Cover picture for the articleOPEC+ agreed on Monday to stick to an existing pact to hike oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November, despite consumer calls for more crude and surging prices that threaten an economic recovery from the pandemic. Brent crude advanced $1.98, or 2.5%, to settle at $81.26 per...

