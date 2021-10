The Montana Grizzlies are returning home this weekend and I think everyone is expecting a big bounce back game. Coming off their first loss of the season, a 34-28 heartbreaker at Eastern Washington, the Griz will look to get back on track as first-time opponent Dixie State visits Missoula. This will be UM’s final nonconference game of the season and kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO