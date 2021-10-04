The Biggest Unwritten Story in #MTPol This Week

I was wrong. I know. When I get something wrong, I think it is important that I come back and tell you that I was wrong. Last week, I told you that the Left was going to show up in force. This was their backyard after all. The radicals in charge of the Montana Federation of Employees (the labor union that is supposed to represent teachers and other public employees) was organizing against it. It typically doesn't matter what the protest is- the Left wing community organizers will show up for it in Helena. But this time it didn't happen.