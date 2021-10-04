CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Biggest Unwritten Story in #MTPol This Week

By Aaron Flint
 5 days ago
I was wrong. I know. When I get something wrong, I think it is important that I come back and tell you that I was wrong. Last week, I told you that the Left was going to show up in force. This was their backyard after all. The radicals in charge of the Montana Federation of Employees (the labor union that is supposed to represent teachers and other public employees) was organizing against it. It typically doesn't matter what the protest is- the Left wing community organizers will show up for it in Helena. But this time it didn't happen.

930 AM KMPT

COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 1,301 New Cases, Nine More Deaths

As of Thursday morning, Montana has confirmed 157,372 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,301 new confirmed cases. There are currently 11,808 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,029,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 492,471 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
