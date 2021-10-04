CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is brain fog? A neuroscientist reveals what causes it and how to get rid of it

By Christian Jarrett
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Brain fog’ is a vague, colloquial term for when you feel scatter-brained and mentally impaired. The term crops up a lot in the medical research literature where it’s used to capture the experiences of cognitive (i.e., mental) difficulties described by various patient groups, from people with chronic fatigue syndrome to patients undergoing chemotherapy (for whom it’s sometimes dubbed ‘chemobrain’) to women transitioning to the menopause.

Sandi Baker
4d ago

Yep and the best cure for brain fog is no caffeine, heavy meal , tv and cell phone two hours before sleeping. A good nights rest. I dealt with brain fog in my since I was a teen, I’m sixty one now. I found a good sleep resets my mind

Grief
4d ago

Listening to president Biden, watching CNN and abusing drugs are the three main causes of brain fog.

Nancy Rogers
4d ago

I notice that the people that has gotten vaxx have brain fog an they totally act different..people pay attention

