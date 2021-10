The Czech Republic, which holds general elections on Friday and Saturday, is an ex-communist country that has been an EU member since May 1, 2004. The Czech Republic became a NATO member in 1999 before joining the European Union. It is also a part of the Schengen free travel area, but it has resisted adopting the euro, favouring its own koruna (crown) currency. The current head of state is Milos Zeman, a pro-Russian, pro-Chinese former communist. He was re-elected for a second consecutive term in January 2018. Billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis presides over a minority government with tacit backing from the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia for a parliamentary majority.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO