Oneil Cruz homers, but Pirates end season in typical fashion with 6-3 loss to the Reds [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette :: BC-BBN-REDS-PIRATES:PG]

By Tribune Content Agency
Daily Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — What is the most appropriate way for this Pirates’ season to end?. It probably starts with a failure to sweep the final series of the season. The Pirates had a chance Sunday, for the 16th time this season, to sweep their opponent —this time, the Cincinnati Reds. And for the 16th time in 2021, the Pirates failed to capitalize, losing 6-1 in their season finale.

