Though we are only a month into the school year, protests are in full swing across the street at the Capitol. Groups such as the Proud Boys tend to make a regular appearance to share their viewpoints. Though this is their constitutional right, some Willamette students and staff have expressed safety concerns. It is important to note that not all protests are by far-right groups, but the ones most noticed by students tend to be the far-right or right-leaning ones. To get an idea of student perspectives on nearby protests, the Collegian conducted a survey with a response rate of 55 individuals across all four grade years, as well as some faculty/staff. Additionally, director of Campus Safety Ross Stout was interviewed.

SALEM, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO