‘SNL’ just introduced a new Joe Biden and the reaction is mixed: ‘That was the worst’

We’ve been waiting all year for the first Saturday Night Live cold open; with that, we had Joe Biden … but who was playing him?. Of course, we’ve seen SNL use a lot of different Bidens on the show over the years, whether it be Jim Carrey, Alex Moffat, or even Jason Sudeikis. This time around, though, it was James Austin Johnson, a brand-new cast member. What a shock! We wonder if this is one of the reasons he was hired in the first place: SNL always loves political sketches and this one had some things that were working for it. We do think that he has Biden’s delivery down, including his tendency to whisper random words and also obsess over trains. Of course, this is a first-time appearance and we think Johnson will get better from here.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO