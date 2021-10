ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Attorneys revealed new and disturbing details in the case of Champion Prep Academy football player JauMarcus McFarland, 18, who was crushed to death during an elevator incident. They announced plans to file a lawsuit and said those involved could face criminal charges. Shean Williams, one of the attorneys and a partner with The Cochran Firm, said the investigation has uncovered more tragedy on top of what the family is already facing. “What we’ve learned and seen tragically is that this school has given this family the runaround, not only in his death, but after his death,”...

