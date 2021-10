An American nuclear-powered submarine that was damaged in a collision with an object in the South China Sea arrived Friday in Guam with 11 injured aboard, a US official said. The US Navy revealed on Thursday that the USS Connecticut, a Seawolf class fast-attack submarine, had "struck an object while submerged" on October 2 in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region. The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, declined to give the precise location where the incident occurred but said it happened in the South China Sea. Eleven sailors were injured including two moderately.

MILITARY ・ 21 HOURS AGO