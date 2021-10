SAN FRANCISCO — Two years and four months ago, Max Muncy spoke six words that made him forever a part of the best rivalry in baseball. Muncy launched a mammoth home run, with the ball flying over and out of the ballpark before plopping into San Francisco Bay. Madison Bumgarner barked at Muncy to get on with his run around the bases, and Muncy’s comeback was such a classic that it appeared on T-shirts almost instantly.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO