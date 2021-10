I just released an album of ambient movements called, “Fall.” I limited myself to using moody instrumentals that meld together. Gray into mud. I'm old enough to remember when albums came out on vinyl. I would wait anxiously until my favorite artists would produce a new record, go to a record store to buy it and then sit in my room and play side one, then side two, then side one, then side two over and over again. Sometimes it took many listens to fully comprehend the music. I would also devour all the liner notes and gaze at any art or photographs on the jacket. The stars were bright and distant and surreal. Now they are on your phone.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO