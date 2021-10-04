CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s Soccer: #2 UVA, #5 UNC battle to draw

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Second-ranked Virginia and #5 North Carolina played to a scoreless draw on Sunday at Dorrance Field. North Carolina (8-1-2, 1-1-2 ACC) had the run of play through much of the first half with the Cavalier defense answering the Tar Heel attack as Laurel Ivory made three saves and the Virginia defense withstood 11 shots. The Cavaliers (10-1-1, 3-0-1 ACC) turned the tide in the second half, putting up seven shots to only five by the Tar Heels and the teams were deadlocked with no score after regulation.

