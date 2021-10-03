Mac McCaughan – The Sound Of Yourself
The latest solo album from Superchunk chap and Merge Records head honcho Mac McCaughan finds him in contemplative and somewhat ambient mood. Having recently spent a large chunk of time concentrating on creating a score for the Amy Poehler Netflix movie Moxie, he was at something of a loose end when that project concluded, but not before becoming increasingly influenced by the works of Brian Eno and Fennesz (amongst others). Those influences are evident in the more subdued and soft focused passages of music found on The Sound Of Yourself.www.musicomh.com
Comments / 0