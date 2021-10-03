Mac McCaughan – The Sound Of Yourself

Playing a game of ‘where are they now?’ with dubstep producers can be rather illuminating. Skrillex has camouflaged himself amongst the American pop scene with the help of Diplo; Skream puts out high-quality tech house bangers with remarkable regularity; Benga is in early retirement due to mental health issues, while sometime Mercury Prize winner James Blake is… where, exactly? His fifth album Friends That Break Your Heart will probably go down in history as the only record to feature Metro Boomin, Rick Nowels and his partner Jameela Jamil in the credits, and the album does the best it can to tie these strands together.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO