I-485 status for receipt changed to "New card being Produced" on 9/30. 3days no update after that. does it mean it is approved ?

 5 days ago

Generally, where the I-485 receipt notice states new card produced a green card will follow in a couple of weeks. Is my answer "BEST ANSWER" and/or "HELPFUL"? If so, please acknowledge and mark it so. Mr. Smith has 25 years of successful U.S. immigration law experience with cases just like yours. Still, his response is general in nature, as all the facts are unknown to him, and cannot be construed as legal advice. Please retain immigration counsel to analyze your particular situation in order to receive specific advice. Specific answers requires knowledge of all the pertinent facts of your case. Any answers offered by Mr. Smith on Avvo are of a general nature only, and does not create an attorney-client relationship.

