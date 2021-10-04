CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucksport, ME

Possible Listeria Contamination Prompts Frozen Seafood Recall

By U.S. Food & Drug Administration
foodmanufacturing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenhead Lobster Products of Bucksport, Maine is recalling 5,749 lbs. of frozen cooked lobster meat because of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

www.foodmanufacturing.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
State
New Hampshire State
Bucksport, ME
Health
City
Bucksport, ME
CBS News

U.S. and Taliban to hold first talks since Afghanistan withdrawal

Senior Taliban officials and U.S. representatives are to hold talks Saturday and Sunday about containing extremist groups in Afghanistan and easing the evacuation of foreign citizens and Afghans from the country, officials from both sides said. It's the first such meeting since U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan in late August,...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listeria Monocytogenes#Lobster Meat
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY

Comments / 0

Community Policy