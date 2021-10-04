Possible Listeria Contamination Prompts Frozen Seafood Recall

Greenhead Lobster Products of Bucksport, Maine is recalling 5,749 lbs. of frozen cooked lobster meat because of a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.