Wilkes-barre, PA

Woman taken to hospital after shots fired in Wilkes-Barre

By Caroline Foreback
 5 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One woman was taken to the hospital after shots were fired on a busy street in the Heights section of Wilkes-Barre Sunday evening.

Wilkes-Barre Police responded to a report of an assault and shots fired at the 100 block of Coal Street around 6 p.m. Sunday night. According to police, one woman was struck in the face with a weapon she was in possession of during a physical dispute.

Shots were fired by both parties and no one was hit by bullets. The woman went to the hospital for treatment for her injuries to her face.

Police are investigating.

