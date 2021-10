The Raiders come into SoFi Stadium as one of the hottest passing offenses in the league, with quarterback Derek Carr playing some of the best football in his career. Carr is fifth in both yards per passing attempt and air yards per target and leads the league in passing yards. Amid his high production, Las Vegas has four receivers — Darren Waller, Henry Ruggs III, Hunter Renfrow, and Bryan Edwards — over 200 receiving yards.

