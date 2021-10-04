Tom Grieve Announces 2022 Will be His Last on Texas Rangers TV Broadcasts

The 2021 season is finally over. Our early dive into the makeup of next years team isn’t. I’ll be discussing the Texas Rangers options for 2022 here and why. In a season when you end up with the 3rd worst record in the league, it can be difficult to single out exactly what went wrong. Because often, many things have gone wrong. With that said the starting rotation is relatively easy to pick out. After trading away Lance Lynn for Dane Dunning expectations weren’t exactly high. 2020 had been a rough year for guys like Kyle Gibson, Jordan Lyles, and Mike Foltynewicz, but they would be counted on to do the heavy lifting for ’21. Gibson was able to step up and become an Ace, for the Rangers anyways, but Lyles and Folty faltered. Kohei Arihara, the biggest free-agent signing for the Rangers, didn’t exactly hold his own either. Even with Gibson looking like an early Cy Young contender, Dane Dunning establishing himself, and other solid contributions through the year, the starting rotation amassed an ERA of 5.33. That’s good (or bad) for the 3rd worst ERA in all of baseball. It gets worse too. According to Fangraphs, they combined for a WAR of 2.1 which is dead last in the big leagues, had the 3rd fewest strikeouts per 9 innings at 7.31, and allowed the 2nd most homers per 9 IP. With above-average defense backing them up, these aren’t the numbers you want to see.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO