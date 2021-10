The GUSA Senate took on a contentious topic of discussion at their meeting on Oct. 3: the existence of the GUSA Senate and the executive. Following a presentation by members of GUSA’s executive branch, Senators debated a working proposal to abolish the institutions of the Senate and the executive branch entirely. The proposed replacement would be modeled more closely after the current Policy and Advocacy Committee (PAC), one of GUSA’s committees, recognizing that GUSA has no formal authority. Restructuring has been a frequent topic of discussion for both the Senate and the executive over the past year, and if the Senate passes the proposal, it would finally appear as a referendum question on the November student ballot.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO