Alyssa Milano reveals her uncle will require open-heart surgery following traffic incident in August

3RD UPDATE, 3:11 PM: Alyssa Milano has provided a positive update on her uncle Mitch Carp’s health status. She says that he is now “doing well,” although he “probably needs open heart surgery,” after suffering a heart attack while driving on August 17. “I mean, he has a long road of recovery,” she told Entertainment Weekly on Friday. “[But] he’s out of the hospital, he’s home, he has care and they’re trying to build up his strength to get open heart surgery. So that’s kind of where we are now.” The actress added that her uncle has been able to enjoy time with family,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO