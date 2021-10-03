Alyssa Milano reveals her uncle will require open-heart surgery following traffic incident in August
Alyssa Milano’s uncle Mitchell Carp now needs open heart surgery following their August car accident, the actress has confirmed. “He’s out of the hospital, he’s home,” the 48-year-old shared with Entertainment Tonight at Variety’s Power of Women event on Thursday, adding, “he has care and they’re trying to build up his strength to get open heart surgery. So that’s kind of where we are now.”fox40jackson.com
