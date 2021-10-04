Bob Abrams believes politics can be force for good

If Robert Abrams could impart one message to anyone, it would be that “ordinary people can prevail and succeed — even against powerful odds.”. “There’s a lot going on in our society that causes people to feel depressed, or to feel that they can’t beat the system,” Abrams said. “They can’t win. That corporate forces — governmental, bureaucratic forces — are too big to buck. You can win. If the public, if the people, if communities are allied with someone like an attorney general, they can produce very important, very significant victories.”