CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Bob Abrams believes politics can be force for good

By ETHAN STARK-MILLER
riverdalepress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Robert Abrams could impart one message to anyone, it would be that “ordinary people can prevail and succeed — even against powerful odds.”. “There’s a lot going on in our society that causes people to feel depressed, or to feel that they can’t beat the system,” Abrams said. “They can’t win. That corporate forces — governmental, bureaucratic forces — are too big to buck. You can win. If the public, if the people, if communities are allied with someone like an attorney general, they can produce very important, very significant victories.”

riverdalepress.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Abrams
Person
Ronald Reagan
The Hill

Trump Hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, say documents

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., lost tens of millions of dollars in the four years that Donald Trump was president, even as he was claiming big profits on the operation, according to documents unveiled Friday by Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee. The lavish hotel, which...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy