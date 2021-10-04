CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galaxy, LAFC play to 1-1 draw in 'El Trafico'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Galaxy and visiting Los Angeles FC struggled to find some separation in their intense rivalry, playing to a 1-1 draw on Sunday at Carson, Calif. With both teams desperate to move up in the Western Conference standings, each had to settle for a single point after a pair of first-half goals. Both teams entered on three-game losing streaks with the Galaxy seeing their winless streak extended to nine games.

Sacramento Bee

Grandsir, Bond help Galaxy tie 1-1 with LAFC in El Tráfico

Samuel Grandsir scored and Jonathan Bond had five saves to help the LA Galaxy tie El Tráfico rival Los Angeles FC 1-1 on Sunday night. Víctor Vázquez played a through ball to the top of the area where Grandsir beat goalkeeper Jamal Blackman — who had charged off his line — before rolling in an empty-netter to tie it in the 17th minute.
MLS
El Paso News

Locomotive FC, Switchbacks FC play to 1-1 draw

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — El Paso Locomotive split the points with a 1-1 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field on Saturday. Forward Leandro Carrijo scored his fourth goal of the season as the lone Locomotive goal of the night in the 81st minute. Colorado Springs claimed an equalizer thanks to a Locomotive own goal by Matt Bahner in stoppage time.
EL PASO, TX
