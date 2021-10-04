CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban deny presence of Chinese troops at Bagram Airfield

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], October 4 (ANI): The Taliban have denied reports of the foreign troops' presence at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, reported local media. Omar Mansor, a member of the cultural commission, said: "There are no foreign troops currently in Afghanistan, including Chinese", according to TOLOnews. On Saturday night, Bagram residents...

