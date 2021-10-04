9 players on Cuba's U23 baseball team defect in Mexico

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HAVANA (AP) — Nine of the 24 players on Cuba's national team at baseball's U-23 World Cup defected during the tournament in Mexico, the Cuban government confirmed Sunday. Cuban officials called the players' actions “vile abandonments” in a note published by the web portal JIT, which is the official organ of the island's National Sports Institute.

