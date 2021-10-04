CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Takeaways From The Ravens’ 23-7 Win Against The Broncos

By Bo Smolka
pressboxonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens were supposed to be in victory formation, but John Harbaugh and his team had some unfinished business. After getting the ball back with three seconds left, quarterback Lamar Jackson took the snap and ran to his left for a 5-yard gain before sliding to the turf. With that, the Ravens topped 100 yards rushing for the 43rd straight game, tying an all-time NFL record, and put the finishing touches on a 23-7 win against the previously undefeated Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver Oct. 3.

pressboxonline.com

