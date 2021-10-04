Five Takeaways From The Ravens’ 23-7 Win Against The Broncos

“Grandad, what do you remember about the time they tied the record?”. “Oh, I remember it so vividly. I had just turned the game off and was sitting down for a late dinner. I think it was shrimp scampi. About an hour later my old neighbor Fred stopped by to see if Amazon had accidentally dropped a package off for him at our house. He said, ‘How ’bout that game earlier?’ Now your grandma’s scampi was quite good, so I wanted to hurry him along. ‘Yeah Fred, solid win, see you later.’ But Fred then said, ‘What did you think about them going for the record?’ to which I said, ‘What record? When?’ He said, ‘At the end of the game! They didn’t take a knee so they could get over 100 rushing yards!’ And I said, ‘Who the hell got 100 rushing yards? The running backs were terrible and Lamar Jackson barely ran!’ Then Fred said, ‘No! The team! The team ran for 100 yards!’ And I said, ‘Oh? And that’s some sort of record, pray tell?’ Then Fred said, ‘Well yeah, they tied the Steelers for the longest streak of 100 or more rushing yards in a game!’ And I said, ‘They did now. Isn’t that nice? Well Fred, have a good week now.’ And wouldn’t you know it child, the scampi WAS cold by the time I got back in. I’ve never really forgiven Fred for wasting my time with all of that nonsense.”

