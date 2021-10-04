CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen to Urban Legends with The Ghost Brothers

By Maggie Miller
Travel Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou've heard of Bloody Mary and the Chupacabra, but not like this. Join The Ghost Brothers Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey and top paranormal investigators, celebrities and friends as they uncover the wildest myths and legends.

www.travelchannel.com

