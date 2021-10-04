Listen to Urban Legends with The Ghost Brothers

"Whose idea was this, again?" Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Lantern's Lane, the latest from filmmaker Justin LaReau (of A Demon Within) and producer Lydia Cedrone. Yet another urban legend horror thriller, this one hasn't shown up at any festivals but will be out in November. A recent college graduate and her estranged high school friends return to Lantern's Lane, the location of an evil urban legend and must fight to survive the night. The film stars Brooke Butler, Andy Cohen, Ashley Doris, Lisa Roumain, Skip Howland, Sydney Carvill, Justin LaReau, and Robbie Allen. Doesn't look like this offers anything new that hasn't been seen in hundreds of horror movies before.

