Denver, CO

Denver Zoo apologizes a decade after visitor’s death

By The Associated Press
coloradosun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Zoo has apologized more than a decade after a Black man died following a confrontation with police on zoo grounds. Zoo president Bert Vescolani on Friday publicly apologized to Gail Waters for her son Alonzo Ashley’s July 2011 death, The Denver Post reported. The 29-year-old Ashley was visiting the zoo when he started acting strangely and ran to find a water fountain. A zoo volunteer called for police, who tackled Ashley and shocked him with a stun gun.

