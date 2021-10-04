CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

1 in 8 say loved ones with opposing COVID views won’t get holiday gifts

By John Anderer, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fM2AB_0cGCK34d00

(StudyFinds.org) – If you disagree with mom or dad on COVID-19 vaccines, maybe don’t expect much in your stocking this year.

A new survey, commissioned by CoinStar , finds one in eight Americans plan on skipping holiday shopping for family and friends who do not share the same COVID-19 opinions as them.

Meanwhile, nearly two in three Americans (64%) say they’re looking forward to the holiday season this year, despite many planning on buying fewer gifts in general over budget constraints and others complaining of COVID-related uncertainty.

More specifically, 39 percent of the 2,007 respondents can’t afford to buy as many gifts as usual. Another 34 percent blame their tight holiday budget on either being unemployed or working a low-paying job. It seems not everyone is lighter in the wallet this year, though. In comparison to 67 percent in 2019, only 59 percent of Americans say they have a strict holiday budget this year.

What’s on your holiday wish list this year?

If the answer is cold hard cash, you’re not alone. Two-thirds of the poll (68%) say they prefer money over physical gifts . Speaking of cash, over half of Americans (52%) plan on using the spare change they find around the house to help fund their holiday purchases. The average American reports finding $123 in spare change around their home.

Walmart releases list of hottest ‘kid-tested’ toys for 2021 holidays

Of course, no holiday season is complete without a few recycled gifts. Nearly three in 10 (28%) plan on “re-gifting” this year and over a quarter of that group feel less guilty about it due to the pandemic.

It’s been a tough two-year stretch for most people and this survey makes it clear that many Americans are looking to this year’s holiday season for some much-needed rest, relaxation, and all-around joy. About a third say they’re looking forward to the holidays more so than usual and most Americans are planning on indulging in more holiday activities. Examples include baking holiday treats (80%), driving around to see holiday light displays (77%), going to holiday parties (60%), decorating a workspace or office (45%), and going caroling (32%).

Some Americans may be hesitant to give gifts over COVID disagreements , but others are doing their best to participate in the “season of giving.” In fact, 31 percent plan on donating either their time or money to a charity this year and 57 percent will give the service providers (mail carriers, trash collectors, housekeepers) in their life a holiday bonus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Tribune

Don't miss out this holiday season: Get these 6 gifts to avoid scrambling when they sell out

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With summer behind us and the fall season underway, you may be getting into the autumnal spirit by leaf-peeping, baking some cozy treats or perhaps shopping for Halloween. However, we'd advise you to think beyond pumpkin patches and spice-scented candles for a moment and consider thinking ahead to the holiday shopping season. That's right—just like last year, many top products and gifts for the holiday season will be hard to get ahold of.
SHOPPING
Harper's Bazaar

Get a Head Start on Holiday Gifting With This Half-Off Cheese Board Deal

The holiday season is coming to town soon, so brace yourself for the laborious, hope-depleting work of holiday gift shopping. Not that it doesn’t feel great to give a little back and be rewarded with some smiles, but goddamn is it exhausting to find the perfect gift to please everybody. If you’re already on the lookout for presents to avoid last-minute fright, there’s an item we can’t promise will gratify everyone but will surely bring some nourishment to most: a deluxe cheese board set, now almost half the price on Amazon.
SHOPPING
KTVU FOX 2

Walmart won’t offer layaway option this holiday season

Walmart customers won’t have a layaway option this holiday season. After experimenting with dropping seasonal layaway in select stores last year, the retail giant said it’s doing away with layaway in all of its stores this year. "We've learned a lot in the past year as our customers’ needs and...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Holiday Shopping#Weather#Covid 19#Covid#Coinstar#Americans
Glamour

41 Best Gifts for Husbands That Won’t End Up in Storage

Trying to come up with clever gift ideas for your man? We rounded up the best gifts for husbands to help you find the perfect gift, because let's face it, with so many special occasions to shop for year-round—anniversary gifts, birthdays, all the holidays (Christmas, Hanukkah, Father's Day, and Valentine's Day)—it's only natural that even the most thoughtful and creative partners run out of ideas from time to time.
RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Taste Of Home

7 Items You Might Not Find in Your Grocery Store (And Why)

After some signs of a slow and cautious return to pre-pandemic normalcy this summer, fall 2021 is looking remarkably like fall 2020—and that means supply issues at grocery stores. This time the shortages are scattered throughout the store, but shoppers hoping to get their hands on specific products may find it’s not that easy right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
countryliving.com

30 Best College Student Gifts They Won't Want to Return

You've decorated the Christmas tree, crafted a DIY snow globe, baked Christmas cookies, and wrapped up (most) of your gifts. But you're still stumped about the best gifts for your college kid because, well, maybe it's been a while since you were in college. We know college kids can be notoriously difficult to buy for, so we've done the hard work for you and rounded up some creative, thoughtful, and just plain practical gift ideas for any college student. Chances are, you'll find something on this list for any student from first year to almost-graduated kids or even students in grad school. And we've got ideas for every budget.
EDUCATION
mynews13.com

Store owner worried he won't get holiday inventory in time

Every year, Canal Towne Emporium in Wurtsboro is transformed into a 'Christmas Shoppe,' full of holiday décor. But international supply chain issues have dealt them some setbacks this year. "I was really nervous a few weeks ago. I said, 'I don’t know what we're gonna do if we don’t get...
RETAIL
SPY

The Best Outdoor Christmas Lights for Bringing Holiday Cheer to Your Yard

When it comes to recognizable differences signaling the onset of the festive season, there’s surely no better indicator than the appearance of Christmas lights. Think about it. Few occasions bring on the festive feeling better than returning home in the dark to a street filled with the best outdoor Christmas lights, whether that’s eave-mounted, multicolored lights, a twinkling reindeer or even a lit-up Santa making his way to the chimney. There’s a lot of scope when choosing the best outdoor Christmas lights for your home. While some people believe the more, the merrier, others prefer a more tailored feel with lights...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Complete Your Baby’s Nursery With One of These Top-Rated Cribs

When it comes time to outfit your child’s nursery, the crib is often the focal point of the room. It’s the place where your baby will spend the majority of its time sleeping and it’s a place where sleep training battles are hopefully won by adults. As with all baby products, the laundry list of safety factors to consider is extensive. That’s why we’ve put together a list of important items to note when looking for a crib and several recommendations for the best cribs available, all of which adhere to these safety items and more. When looking for a crib,...
LIFESTYLE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

949
Followers
431
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy