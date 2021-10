CINCINNATI – Despite a slow start and a rash of injuries, the Cincinnati Reds stayed within striking range of the playoffs for most of the summer. But it couldn't last. While the St. Louis Cardinals surged, the Reds lost eight consecutive series from Aug. 24 to Sept. 19, going 8-16 in that stretch, and were elbowed out of the wildcard derby. They finished 83-79 in the NL Central, behind the Brewers and Cardinals, who claimed the second wildcard.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO