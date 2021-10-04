'We're moving in the right direction:' Pirates finish challenging 2021 campaign, set sights on future

The Detroit Lions have a fourth down problem. The team has gone for it on fourth down more than any other team, with 10 attempts through four games, but their conversion rate is one of the lowest in the league at just 30 percent. Those struggles were on full display during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears when head coach Dan Campbell made two bold decisions to go for it on fourth down deep in Bears territory over kicking chip-shot field goals. The Lions failed to convert both times, speaking to larger issues in the red zone on Sunday.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO