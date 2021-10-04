CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We're moving in the right direction:' Pirates finish challenging 2021 campaign, set sights on future

Cover picture for the articleAhead of their contest in Cincinnati on Monday, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Joey Votto struck up a conversation. Even though the Reds would eventually fall short of the postseason, they still were going to finish with a winning record. Votto had been the face of his franchise for years. The hope for the Pirates, on the cusp of triple-digit losses, is that Hayes could one day be that face like Votto is.

