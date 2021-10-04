CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Reds close 2021 season with a win against Pirates, 83-79 record

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH – Summer came to an end Sunday when the Cincinnati Reds completed their 2021 season on a rainy afternoon at PNC Park. Nick Castellanos, potentially playing his final game in a Reds uniform, hit a game-tying RBI double in the third inning for his 100th RBI of the season. Joey Votto homered for the 36th time this season, a three-run blast in the fifth inning. Lefty Reiver Sanmartin permitted one run across six innings in his second career start.

