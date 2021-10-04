'We have to take advantage': What the 2021 season was like for Joey Votto and what comes next

The Cincinnati Reds are in must-win mode as a loss today would have eliminated them from playoff contention. They wasted very little time getting to work and two Joey Votto home runs backed a good start for Reiver Sanmartin in his Major League debut as the Reds beat the Pirates by nearly the same amount as the Bengals beat the Steelers yesterday, winning 13-1 as they pounded out 17 hits on the day. The win guarantees a winning season for Cincinnati as they moved to 82-75 on the year.

