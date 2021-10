The price of Bitcoin was once again above the USD 50,000 mark after Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC). strategists announced support for crypto as a new asset class. As reported by Bloomberg, with its latest rally, Bitcoin has broken through two key resistance levels and is now trading at the higher end of its two-month-long consolidation range, according to a report from Arcane Research. The coin hovered around USD 45,000 for a while before finally breaking out. That means the USD 46,000 – USD 48,000 range is a strong support level and the coin could trade in that area for some time, the report said. ISW Holdings Inc. (OTC: ISWH), Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:RIOT), Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT), SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY)

