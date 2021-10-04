Jets, Jaguars interested in Josh McCown

A 2002 draftee, Josh McCown has been with a dozen teams -- the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets, Eagles and Texans -- in his near-two-decade NFL run. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The 42-year-old has yet to retire from the league, so he could be open to returning at some point. La Canfora hears that the veteran could reemerge by Week 9 or 10, if he finds a suitable situation. Neither the Jets nor the Jaguars profile as contenders at this point, but a winning team could get in the mix if there’s an injury under center.

Long expected to one day move into coaching, McCown served as a de facto assistant for the Eagles last year. Philadelphia added the then-40-year-old passer to its practice squad but, ahead of the league’s initial COVID-19-altered season, used him in a remote capacity. The Texans poached McCown in November of 2020 but released him this past spring.

McCown did not see any action with the Texans last season and has not started a game since filling in for Sam Darnold in 2018. However, he did play the bulk of the 2019 Eagles’ wild-card loss to the Seahawks, after Carson Wentz exited.

