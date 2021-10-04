CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets, Jaguars interested in Josh McCown

By Zachary Links
 5 days ago
A 2002 draftee, Josh McCown has been with a dozen teams -- the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets, Eagles and Texans -- in his near-two-decade NFL run.

The 42-year-old has yet to retire from the league, so he could be open to returning at some point. La Canfora hears that the veteran could reemerge by Week 9 or 10, if he finds a suitable situation. Neither the Jets nor the Jaguars profile as contenders at this point, but a winning team could get in the mix if there’s an injury under center.

Long expected to one day move into coaching, McCown served as a de facto assistant for the Eagles last year. Philadelphia added the then-40-year-old passer to its practice squad but, ahead of the league’s initial COVID-19-altered season, used him in a remote capacity. The Texans poached McCown in November of 2020 but released him this past spring.

McCown did not see any action with the Texans last season and has not started a game since filling in for Sam Darnold in 2018. However, he did play the bulk of the 2019 Eagles’ wild-card loss to the Seahawks, after Carson Wentz exited.

A 2002 draftee, McCown has been with a dozen teams — the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets, Eagles and Texans — in his near-two-decade NFL run.

profootballrumors.com

Jaguars Drop Phillip Dorsett

The Jaguars have released wide receiver Phillip Dorsett from their practice squad (Twitter link via Field Yates of ESPN.com). The 28-year-old could potentially return after some roster jockeying, but it’s not clear if that’s in the cards. [RELATED: Jaguars Trade CJ Henderson To Panthers]. Dorsett joined the Jags in the...
NFL
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: How much could QB Josh McCown help?

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ quarterback depth chart is set and pretty straightforward. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the starter and C.J. Beathard is entrenched as the primary backup. With that being said, could the Jags add veteran Josh McCown to the equation? They may, according to a recent report. Jason La Canfora...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Latest On Jaguars & Urban Meyer

The fallout from Jaguars HC Urban Meyer‘s activities this past weekend has continued into the start of this week. Michael Silver reports Meyer’s credibility has taken even more of a hit in the locker room. Silver talked to a few players who have not been impressed with how Meyer has...
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars sign former Steelers, UCF kicker Matthew Wright but Josh Lambo remains

The Jaguars signed a possible replacement for embattled kicker Josh Lambo on Monday in Matthew Wright, who played at UCF and kicked for three games with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. But Wright was signed to the practice squad and Lambo remained on the team as of late Monday, perhaps...
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo unable to shake slump against Cardinals, misses two extra points

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo did not end his slump Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. He did not attempt a field goal, but he missed on two of his three point-after-touchdown kicks. Lambo's attempt sailed wide left in the second quarter after Jamal Agnew's amazing 109-yard field goal return for a touchdown. In the third, Lambo's kick sailed wide right after running back James Robinson's 4-yard run that extended the Jaguars' lead to 19-10.
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo misses Tuesday's practice for personal reasons

The Jaguars wrapped up their final full-scaled work Tuesday in preparation for Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and embattled kicker Josh Lambo was absent. The franchise said Lambo missed the practice because of undisclosed personal reasons. During the open portion of practice at the indoor facility, practice squad kicker...
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars Rule Out Josh Lambo, Roy Robertson-Harris vs. Bengals

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled kicker Josh Lambo out for Thursday's Week 4 bout against the Cincinnati Bengals, designating it for non-injury-related/personal reasons. The Jaguars also ruled out starting defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris with an ankle injury, making it two consecutive missed games for the offseason addition. This means the Jaguars...
NFL
