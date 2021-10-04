CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Factbox-Profiles of likely Japanese cabinet ministers

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s parliament is expected to vote in Fumio Kishida as the new prime minister on Monday, with a cabinet line-up tipped to feature party stalwarts and allies of former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Here are brief profiles of some likely candidates:. FUMIO KISHIDA, PRIME MINISTER. A former...

wnmtradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNMT AM 650

Call Taiwan a country, French senator says, angering China

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan should be called a country, a senior French senator said on Friday during a visit to Taipei, doubling down on earlier comments that have angered Beijing, which views the island as one of its provinces, and not a country. Taiwan’s name is a tricky issue. Formally...
U.S. POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

Ethiopian PM nominates incumbent finance minister for new cabinet

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday nominated incumbent Ahmed Shide to return as finance minister in his new cabinet, signalling a determination to stay with a course of reforms that includes privatising creaking state enterprises. He nominated Abraham Belay as minister of defence. Belay previously served...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Japanese shares fall amid low support for new prime minister

TOKYO (Oct 6): Japan's Nikkei average reversed course on Wednesday to hit its lowest levels in over two months amid concerns over the impact of China's debt crisis, while modest approval ratings for Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida disappointed investors. The Nikkei share average fell 0.97% to 27,551.00 by 0221...
CHINA
CBS News

WorldView: Japanese parliament elects new prime minister

Japan's parliament today formally approved Fumio Kishida as the country's new prime minister. A French independent commission on sexual abuse in the Catholic Church has found up to 3,200 pedophiles have worked in the clergy since the 1950s. Haley Ott reports on these and other stories from London.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nobuo Kishi
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
Washington Post

Abe’s legacy looms large for Kishida, the next Japanese prime minister

Shinzo Abe led Japan for nine years, longer than all of the country’s other post-World War II leaders. He served as prime minister between 2012 and 2020, when he resigned because of ill health, and before that in 2006 and 2007. It’s not quite an Angela Merkel-length reign, but, much like the departing German chancellor, Abe left a significant legacy on his country and international relations.
POLITICS
industryglobalnews24.com

Japanese tourism minister considers resuming “Go To Travel" subsidy program

Tetsuo Saito is considering the resuming "Go To Travel" program. The government is planning to attract 60 million foreigners by 2030. Japan's new tourism minister, Tetsuo Saito is considering the resuming of government's "Go To Travel" subsidy program. The tourism of the country was largely affected by the pandemic. Tetsuo...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Japan New Party#Factbox Profiles#Japanese#Reuters#U S#The Foreign Ministry#Harvard#The University Of Tokyo#Liberal Democratic Party#Ldp#Keio University
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu yesterday to congratulate him on his new tenure as Foreign Minister. During the call, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Motegi reaffirmed that the U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Additionally, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister shared their concerns about the DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral cooperation towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed their continuing commitment to address the climate crisis in the lead up to and at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
FOREIGN POLICY
WNMT AM 650

Despite French push, EU leaders divided over common defence strategy

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – European Union leaders failed to overcome divisions over whether to develop an independent defence force despite anger at the chaotic withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan and new impetus from France after it was excluded from a U.S. geostrategic pact. Leaders meeting over dinner in Slovenia...
POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

Polish court ruling plunges EU into new crisis, EU ministers say

WARSAW (Reuters) – A Polish court ruling challenging the supremacy of EU law has plunged the European Union into an existential crisis and raises the possibility of Poland leaving the 27-nation bloc, ministers from other member states warned on Friday. Welcoming the Constitutional Court ruling, Poland’s prime minister said his...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
WNMT AM 650

Taiwan will ensure regional peace, president tells French senators

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan will continue to play its role as a member of the international community and ensure regional peace and stability, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of French senators on Thursday amid escalating tensions with China. The four senators, lead by former defence minister Alain Richard,...
FOREIGN POLICY
WNMT AM 650

Ancient Indonesian woman reshapes views on spread of early humans

MAROS, Indonesia (Reuters) – Genetic traces in the body of a young woman who died 7,000 years ago furnish the first clue that mixing between early humans in Indonesia and those from faraway Siberia took place much earlier than previously thought. Theories about early human migration in Asia could be...
SCIENCE
WNMT AM 650

S.Korea secures 20,000 courses of Merck’s COVID-19 pill, says PM

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea has secured 20,000 courses of an experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co for COVID-19 treatment, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Wednesday, joining other Asian nations rushing to snap up supplies. Merck also announced on Wednesday a supply and purchase agreement with Singapore...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
AFP

Philippine press freedom advocates hail Maria Ressa's Nobel Prize

Philippine journalists and rights activists said Friday the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa was a "triumph" for press freedom in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers. "It is... a triumph of a free and courageous press," said veteran rights activist Sister Mary John Mananzan on Facebook. 
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy