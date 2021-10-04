The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 07: Discussion

The spider’s web in the opening scene serves as a fitting metaphor for an episode about captivity — Connie trapped in a house of horrors, and Daryl all tangled up in the schemes of the Reapers. Pope’s psycho ex-military crew is formidable, but as villainous gangs go, they don’t rank up there with the Saviors or the Whisperers in terms of muscle, mayhem, or a charismatic leader; most of the drama in that storyline thus far is carried by Daryl and Leah, as we wonder if she’s too far gone to be redeemed. But here, it’s long-lost Connie and Virgil who deliver one of the show’s most harrowing, genuinely frightening tales in a long, long time.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO