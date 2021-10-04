CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 07: Discussion

By Brian Huntington
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week on TWD, we get a closer look at the Commonwealth as Ezekiel, Princess, Eugene, and Stephanie are put on work duty as punishment for breaking into the radio room. Their job is to kill all the walkers in surrounding buildings the Commonwealth might want to expand into. Eugene gets further into trouble when he unwittingly socks Pamela Milton’s son in the face after the ungrateful little shit calls Stephanie the b-word for getting blood on his girlfriend as she saved her life from a “rotter”. His only chance to get out of jail time now is to give up Alexandria.

