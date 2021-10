Will Zalatoris had a season to remember last year on the PGA Tour, but he will be looking for his first victory when the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship tees off this week. The event begins Thursday at the Country Club of Jackson, and six of the past eight winners in Mississippi have been first-time PGA Tour champions. Zalatoris was the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year last season, but his only professional win has come on the Korn Ferry Tour.

GOLF ・ 10 DAYS AGO