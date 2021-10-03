Louisiana-Lafayette jumps out early, beats S. Alabama 20-18

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Chris Smith and quarterback Levi Lewis each had a first-quarter touchdown run and Louisiana-Lafayette held on to beat South Alabama 20-18. Smith scored on a 10-yard run on the third play from scrimmage and Lewis brook loose for a 22-yard TD run about three minutes later for Louisiana-Lafayette (4-1, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Emani Bailey’s 15-yard TD run stretched the Ragin Cajuns’ lead to 20-0 early in the second quarter. Lewis didn’t throw a touchdown pass, snapping his 22-game streak with at least one. Bryan Hill ran for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns for South Alabama (3-1, 0-1). Jake Bentley’s 1-yard TD run capped the scoring with 12:51 remaining.

